GRASSLEY SPEAKS ON “TRUMP TWEETS”

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is addressing President Trump’s tweet on Sunday about four Democratic Congresswomen that stated the four black, Muslim or Hispanic women should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Grassley did not specifically call the comment racist, but did address the topic.

Democrats in the U-S House say they’ll pass a resolution condemning the president’s tweet as racist.

Grassley, a Republican, is remaining on the fence.

Reports say Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Republican Joni Ernst, when asked Monday if she thought Trump’s comment was racist, said, “Yeah, I do.”

Trump said Tuesday “There’s not a racist bone in my body”.