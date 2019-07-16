BIDEN WANTS TO UNITE AMERICA, EXPAND OPPORTUNITIES IN HEALTHCARE & EDUCATION

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he wants to be president for all Americans, not just Democrats.

Biden made a campaign appearance Tuesday evening at the Country Celebrations Center, sprinting to an outdoor podium and saying while fellow candidates in his own party disagree with him, he wants to unite the American people.

The Democratic candidate spoke on a variety of topics, including expanding pre-school opportunities and the need for better education for for youngsters.

Biden says reversing part of President Trump’s corporate tax cuts would raise funds need for education programs and other needs:

He says climate change remains the biggest existential threat to our country:

Biden also spoke on restoring the middle class, who he calls the “backbone of America”.

He would help them by expanding Obamacare with a public option and limit to deductibles.

Biden earlier spoke at a health care roundtable in Le Mars Tuesday afternoon

Earlier Story

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he wants to improve, not replace the Affordable Care Act, by adding a “public option” — letting people under age 65 buy Medicare-like coverage:

Biden’s plan differs from competitors like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who’ve proposed a “Medicare for All” system that would mostly end private insurance.

That remark is reminiscent of President Obama’s pledge that Americans who liked their doctor could keep their doctor once the Affordable Care Act took effect.

Biden outlined his approach to health care reform during a Des Moines forum sponsored by A-A-R-P Iowa and The Des Moines Register.

Biden says it’s too “risky” to transition 300 million Americans to a single-payer, government run health care system.

He also spoke at a health care roundtable in Le Mars Tuesday afternoon and then a public rally in Sioux City at the Country Celebrations Center Tuesday evening.