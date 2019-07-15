VANBERKUM RETURNS TO ACTIVE DUTY WITH SOUTH SIOUX POLICE

A South Sioux City Police Officer who was shot twice in the line of duty May 11th has returned to work.

Officer Brian VanBerkum is continuing to recover from those injuries, and says he is happy to be back on duty:

South Sioux Police Chief Ed Mahon says it’s a morale boost for the entire department to have Van Berkum back:

VanBerkum will work in an office for at least a month while he continues to heal:

He says it will likely be a year before his injuries are 100 per cent healed.

There’s also psychological healing for an officer wounded in the line of duty, and VanBerkum has spoken with other area law enforcement members who have been wounded on duty:

VanBerkum has been a police officer for 19 years, plus has coached local school sports teams and been involved in other community activities.

He says something his father told him years ago helped him during both his recovery and everyday life:

The suspect who shot VanBerkum, 25-year-old Luis Quinones Rosa, was fatally wounded by return fire in the incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol has wrapped up their investigation of the shooting and by state law the case now goes to a grand jury.