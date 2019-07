SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THE BODY OF A MAN FOUND ALONG A TRAIL IN A WOODED AREA NEAR 14TH AND HELEN STREETS ON JULY 8TH WAS THAT OF 53-YEAR-OLD JERRY HODGES.

THE BODY WAS IDENTIFIED AFTER TESTS BY THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER IN ANKENY.

POLICE HAVE NOT RELEASED DETAILS ON THE CAUSE OF HODGES DEATH, BUT SAY FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED.

HODGES WAS LAST SEEN ALIVE AROUND 5:15PM ON JUNE 30TH AT A LOCAL CONVENIENCE STORE WITH ANOTHER MALE INDIVIDUAL.

HIS FUNERAL WAS HELD THIS PAST SATURDAY.