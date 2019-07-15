OUT OF STATE SPORTS BETTORS WON’T BE ABLE TO EASILY WAGER AT IOWA CASINOS

OUT OF STATE SPORTS BETTORS WON’T BE ABLE TO EASILY WAGER AT...

When sports betting starts in Iowa later this year, if you use an app to place a wager, you will have to actually physically be in the state.

Iowa Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko says geolocation technology will ensure that online betting comes from within the state.

Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos can create their own betting apps, or team with a company that will provide them.

Ohorilko says the apps include the ability to know the user’s location.

If you are in neighboring states, even just across the river in Nebraska or South Dakota — you can’t complete a bet.

Ohorilko says the geolocation technology can accurately know whether you are in or out of the state.

The Racing and Gaming Commission will holds a special meeting July 30th, where it is expected they will adopt the sports betting rules.