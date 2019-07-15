Home Local News FLOYD VALLEY C-E-O HOPES TO TALK HEALTH CARE ISSUES WITH BIDEN

FLOYD VALLEY C-E-O HOPES TO TALK HEALTH CARE ISSUES WITH BIDEN

By
Woody Gottburg
-
27
0
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will conduct a rural healthcare forum at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars Tuesday afternoon.

Dustin Wright, C-E-O and Administrator of Floyd Valley, says he wants to share with the former vice president about some of the challenges facing small rural healthcare facilities.

Wright is hopeful to offer a tour  of the local hospital to Biden.

Wright says the staff is excited to host a presidential candidate.

