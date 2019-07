A SPECIAL EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY IN SIOUX CITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION TO HELP PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES REGISTER TO VOTE.

THE LOCAL DISABILITIES RESOURCE CENTER WILL HOLD THE EVENT AT CENTENNIAL MANOR TO HELP RESIDENTS UPDATE THEIR VOTER REGISTRATION AND ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTER RIGHTS AND HOW TO VOTE BY MAIL.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL WILL TAKE PART IN

THE EVENT WHICH IS AT 2:30PM WEDNESDAY AT 441 WEST 3RD STREET IN SIOUX CITY.