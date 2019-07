NEBRASKA REPORTS 1ST WEST NILE DEATH OF SUMMER

State health officials have confirmed the death of a woman in northern Nebraska from West Nile virus.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the death in May from the state’s North Central Health Department.

That department covers nine counties including Knox and Pierce.

Officials won’t identify the woman to protect her privacy, but say she was between 25 and 50 years old and had and underlying medical condition.

Hers was the first case of West Nile in Nebraska this year.

Officials say the woman began experiencing West Nile symptoms very early, outside of the usual West Nile season.

AP