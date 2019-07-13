CHEN TO REMAIN INSTITUTIONALIZED IN NEBRASKA

A South Sioux City man acquitted by reason of insanity in the shooting death of his wife will remain institutionalized under psychiatric treatment.

A Nebraska judge ruled that 42-year-old Bei Sheng Chen will remain a danger to the public for the foreseeable future and needs continued treatment at the Lincoln Regional Center.

The judge’s ruling was based on a psychologist’s report that was filed in June.

Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on September 6th of 2017, in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station.

She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

Chen was found not responsible by reason of insanity and acquitted in May 2018 of first-degree murder and other counts.

Evidence presented showed Chen was suffering from delusions that his wife was the devil and was going to harm him when he shot her.

AP through Sioux City Journal