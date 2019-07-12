THREE FOUND DEAD IN BANCROFT IOWA HOME

North-central Iowa law enforcement officials say three people have been found dead in Bancroft.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Friday morning reporting two people found dead in a Bancroft home.

Bancroft police were first to arrive at the home also found a third person there who was dead.

Officials say there is no on-going threat to the public.

Police have released no other details, including the names of the dead or how they died.