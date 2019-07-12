ROCKLIN MFG BLDG ADDED TO NATIONAL HISTORIC REGISTRY

The Rocklin Manufacturing building in downtown Sioux City has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Known earlier as the Albertson and Company building and built in 1912 at 110 South Jennings Street, the building housed various machinery manufacturing endeavors until 1914 when shop foreman, Swedish-born Frans Oscar Albertson founded Albertson & Company, which took over the manufacturing plant.

Rocklin Manufacturing Company took over the building in 1942.

Company President Ross Rocklin is the third generation of his family to manage the business, and spoke to KSCJ News last year when they received the “Growing Sioux City” Award:

When World War II began, Rocklin manufactured equipment for Chrysler, International Harvester and Allis Chalmers while supplying the Chicago Ordnance District, the Detroit Arsenal and the Tank Automotive Center in Detroit with products.

Rocklin would eventually play a key role in providing spring and shock mounts for the national missile defense system

In 1944, the company received the rare and coveted Ordnance Corps flag from the U.S. Army for outstanding contributions in the field of ordnance production.

The company also has one of Sioux City’s most prominent murals painted on the side of its building facing Gordon Drive from the end of Jennings Street:

Rocklin is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.