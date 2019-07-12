FEW ATTEND IRGC HEARING ON CASINO SPORTS BETTING RULES

Only two people spoke Thursday at the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission’s hearing on the proposed rules for sports betting.

The two who spoke were representatives of online sports betting companies and the Iowa casinos, and there were no comments made by members of the public.

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says they did do a lot of work to let everyone involved know about the rules.

The rules allow the 19 state-licensed casinos to take bets at their facilities or they can set up online betting.

Ohorilko says the next step in approving the sports gambling rules will come at a special meeting July 30th.

The commission approved plans for six more Iowa casinos to build areas on their properties for sports betting areas.

