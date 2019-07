FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WILL BRING HIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO SIOUX CITY AND LE MARS ON TUESDAY.

BIDEN’S CAMPAIGN SAYS HE WILL HOLD A RURAL HEALTH CARE FORUM AT FLOYD VALLEY HEALTHCARE IN LE MARS AT 3PM.

FOLLOWING THAT, BIDEN WILL SPEAK AT THE COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS EVENTS CENTER IN SIOUX CITY AT A COMMUNITY EVENT SET TO BEGIN AT 6PM.

THE DOORS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AT 5:30PM AT 5606 HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT WILL ALSO SPEAK IN COUNCIL BLUFFS ON WEDNESDAY AT 11AM.