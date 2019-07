FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WILL BRING HIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO SIOUX CITY AND NORTHWEST IOWA NEXT WEEK.

BIDEN’S CAMPAIGN ISN’T SAYING WHERE HE IS SPEAKING YET, BUT HE IS SCHEDULED TO SPEAK SOMEWHERE IN SIOUX CITY AT 6PM TUESDAY AND BEFORE THAT, AT A RURAL HEALTH CARE EVENT IN LE MARS AT 3PM.

THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT WILL ALSO SPEAK IN COUNCIL BLUFFS NEXT WEDNESDAY AT 11AM.