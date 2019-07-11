SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT TO HAVE TEMPORARY CLOSURES FOR CONSTRUCTION

Officials at the Sioux Gateway Airport have announced that the airfield will close temporarily during three periods of time in August and September.

The airfield will have full closures to accommodate the 17/35 Runway Reconstruction Project.

The first planned closure will begin Thursday, August 15th at 8:00am and run through Sunday, August 18th, at 8:00pm.

Sioux Gateway Airport will also close the following weekend from Friday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 25th.

The final closure will run from Saturday and Sunday, September 14th and 15th.

The project includes reconstruction of the south 5,400 feet of the existing runway as well as construction of a new 1,000 feet extension of Runway 35 and Taxiway C to the south, plus other demolition and construction.

The FAA will fund 90% of this project.

Passengers who previously purchased tickets for the cancellation dates will be contacted by American Airlines by phone or e-mail to self-rebook or to contact reservations.