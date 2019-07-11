ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED FOLLOWING WESTSIDE STABBING

One man is dead and a second man injured following a double stabbing Thursday evening on Sioux City’s westside.

Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Geneva Street shortly before 7pm. for a report of man that had been cut with a knife.

Officers found two men in the vicinity, each with numerous lacerations that police believe resulted from a physical confrontation between them.

Both were taken to local hospitals.

45-year-old Eleazar Lopez-Martinez of Sioux City would later be pronounced dead at the hospital from apparent knife wounds.

The other man , who has not been identified, was treated for several non-life threatening lacerations and released from the hospital.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time and police say the investigation is ongoing.