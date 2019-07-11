BILL DIAMOND CAR SHOW COMING TO CITY RIVERFRONT

A wide variety of antique and classic motor vehicles will be on display this Sunday afternoon on the city’s riverfront.

Steve Hansen, director of the Sioux City Public Museum, says it’s time once again for the Museum and Historical Association’s annual Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show:

OC………..show and shine. :16

There’s no entry fee to show your car, and the public is also admitted free to the event located on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center on Larsen Park Road just offf the I-29/Hamilton exit.

Music will be provided by Big Daddy of Classic Rock 99.5 and there will be food trucks and you may also pick up a KSCJ Classic Car Calendar from News director Woody Gottburg

The event runs from 11am-3pm on Sunday.