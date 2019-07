185TH AIR GUARD MOVES PLANES IN PREPARING FOR OVERSEAS MISSION

RUNWAY CONSTRUCTION AND REPAIRS AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IS ALREADY AFFECTING SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING.

BASE COMMANDER COLONEL MARK MUCKEY SAYS THEY HAVE HAD TO MOVE THEIR GIANT REFUELING PLANES TO OTHER AIR BASES:

EVEN THOUGH THE PLANES HAVE BEEN MOVED, PERSONNEL AT THE 185TH ARE PREPARING FOR AN UPCOMING OVERSEAS MISSION:

COLONEL MUCKEY TOOK OVER AS THE 185TH’S NEW COMMANDER A FEW WEEKS AGO, AND SAYS THE REPAIRS ARE THE LATEST CHALLENGE HE’S DEALT WITH SINCE ASSUMING THE UNIT’S LEADERSHIP:

THE 185TH HAS ALSO BEEN UTILIZING OMAHA’S OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE WHILE THE RUNWAY REPAIRS ARE TAKING PLACE.