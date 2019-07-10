JURY BEGINS DELIBERATIONS IN TRAIL MURDER TRIAL

The jury has started deliberations in the Aubrey Trail murder trial in Wilber, Nebraska.

The jury got the case around 4pm Wednesday following closing arguments in the case.

On Tuesday, Trail, who is charged with killing and dismembering 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, changed his version of events.

Trail testified that his previous stories about a multi-partner sexual fantasy being filmed in an apartment bedroom were just lies.

He maintained that the death of Loofe during rough sex was an accident.

Trail said he made up stories, including one about killing 14 other people, to throw investigators off track in hopes that Loofe’s body wouldn’t be found or that he could talk his way out of prosecution.

He and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, are charged with first-degree murder.

Loofe’s body parts were found in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.

Boswell is awaiting trial.