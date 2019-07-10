Forbes Returns to Briar Cliff as Assistant Coach

Briar Cliff head men’s basketball coach Mark Svagera has announced the addition of former Charger All-American Bryan Forbes to the team’s coaching staff.

Forbes replaces another All-American for the Blue and Gold, Jake Shipley, who left the program for an opportunity outside of basketball.

“We’re thrilled to have Coach Forbes back in the program as our assistant coach,” Svagera said. “He had an outstanding playing career for us and I am confident he will bring the same passion, work ethic and tenacity as a coach that he did as a player.”

Forbes graduated from Briar Cliff in 2017 after playing four seasons with the Chargers. He was named an NAIA All-American each of his final two seasons and earned GPAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015-2016. The Lone Tree, Iowa native finished his BC career with 1,729 points, 808 rebounds, 214 assists, 203 steals and 101 blocked shots.

“I’m extremely excited to be back on the Cliff,” said Forbes. “This place is obviously a very special place to me and this program means a lot to me.

“I am excited to get the opportunity to work with Coach Svagera, work with this group of guys, and hopefully help continue to bring great success to this program.”

Forbes comes back to BC after spending two seasons as a graduate assistant at East Tennessee State University. The Buccaneers went 49-19 with Forbes on staff.

“Having spent the last two seasons at a very successful Division I program further prepared Bryan as a coach,” said Svagera. “I’m excited to have him back at the Cliff, and equally excited to work with him.”