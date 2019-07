FLOYD BLVD AT I-29 TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE THURSDAY NIGHT

ONGOING WORK ON THE INTERSTATE 29 METRO CORRIDOR PROJECT WILL RESULT IN A TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS FLOYD BOULEVARD AT I-29 WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY NIGHT BETWEEN 9PM AND MIDNIGHT.

BRIDGE BEAMS WILL BE PLACED DURING THAT TIME.