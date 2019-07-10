There will be lots of clucking heard this weekend in Wayne, Nebraska.

The 39th annual Wayne Chicken Show begins Friday with the theme “Chickens Around the World”.

The world’s largest chicken dance takes place Friday at 6 p.m. followed by a cement chicken auction at 7.

That’s followed by a hot wing eating contest at 8 p.m. and a fireworks show around ten.

The annual parade begins at 9:30 Saturday morning with the main event of the weekend, the National Cluck-off, set for 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s activities also include a hard-boiled egg eating contest, rubber chicken chuck, and the annual best chicken legs contest.

Sunday activities include a car show and the Last Cluck Poker Run.