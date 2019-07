VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SGT BLUFF ROLLOVER FATAL ACCIDENT

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED A MAN WHO DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT ON JULY 1ST NEAR SGT. BLUFF.

37-YEAR-OLD RYAN TOEL OF STRUBLE, IOWA DIED LAST WEDNESDAY AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

HIS FUNERAL SERVICES WERE HELD MONDAY IN LE MARS.

TOEL WAS A PASSENGER IN A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY HIS COUSIN, DEREK TOEL.

SGT. BLUFF POLICE SAY THE VEHICLE LEFT THE HIGHWAY IN THE 7200 BLOCK OF OLD LAKEPORT ROAD AND WENT INTO A DITCH, ROLLING ONTO ITS SIDE AGAINST A TREE.

BOTH OCCUPANTS WERE TRAPPED INSIDE.

DEREK TOEL WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM MERCY ONE HOSPITAL.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION AND THEY ARE AWAITING LAB TEST RESULTS.