SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS A NEW MEMBER ON ITS CITY COUNCIL.

THE COUNCIL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED JASPER KRIENS AT THEIR MEETING MONDAY EVENING.

KRIENS IS A LOCAL BUSINESSMAN WHO HELPED DEVELOP THE KLASEY PARK AMERICAN LEGION BALLFIELDS IN THE CITY.

HE WAS NOMINATED BY MAYOR ROD KOCH TO REPLACE DENNIS NELSON, WHO EARLIER RESIGNED FROM THE COUNCIL.

KRIENS WAS APPOINTED TO THE COUNCIL’S PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE.

HE WAS NOT ABLE TO ATTEND MONDAY’S COUNCIL MEETING.