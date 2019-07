RIVER-CADE TO HOLD HOT DOG EATING CONTEST

CONEY ISLAND HELD ITS HOT DOG EATING CONTEST ON JULY 4TH, NOW ITS SIOUX CITY’S TURN.

RIVER-CADE’S PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE SECOND ANNUAL LOCAL CONTEST TAKES PLACE AT 7PM WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

THERE’S PLENTY OF FUN TO GO ALONG WITH THE HOT DOGS…AND CLAEYS IS ALSO LOOKING FOR SOME MUSICAL TALENT:

THERE’S ALSO AN OPEN MIKE NIGHT THURSDAY AT 7PM FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO PLAY THEIR FAVORITE MUSICAL INSTRUMENT OR SING AT VANGARDE ARTS LOCATED AT 416 PIERCE.

THIS YEAR’S RIVER-CADE PARADE WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT WEDNESDAY, JULY17TH AT 6:30PM.

YOU MAY SIGN UP TO ENTER THE PARADE BY CALLING 277-4226.