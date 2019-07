POLICE SAY BODY FOUND IS LIKELY OF MISSING SIOUX CITY MAN

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY BELIEVE THAT THE BODY FOUND MONDAY AFTERNOON ON THE CITY’S EASTSIDE IS THAT OF A MISSING SIOUX CITY MAN.

POLICE TELL KSCJ NEWS THEY BELIEVE THE BODY FOUND ALONG A TRAIL IN A WOODED AREA NEAR 14TH AND HELEN STREETS IS THAT OF 53-YEAR-OLD JERRY HODGES.

THE BODY HAS BEEN SENT TO THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER IN ANKENY FOR POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION AND TO DETERMINE HIS CAUSE OF DEATH.

HODGES WAS LAST SEEN AROUND 5;15PM ON JUNE 30TH AT A LOCAL CONVENIENCE STORE WITH ANOTHER MALE INDIVIDUAL.

POLICE SAY FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED IN THE DEATH OF THE MAN.