NINE INJURED IN NEBRASKA COLLISION BETWEEN VAN AND SEMI-TRAILER

Nine people were injured in a crash around 11:30 Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 91 in Humphrey, Nebraska.

The state patrol says a northbound van on Highway 81 approached the intersection and collided with a westbound semi-tractor/trailer hauling rock that pulled out in front of the van from Highway 91.

The van struck the driver’s side of the semi, just behind the driver’s door.

The driver of the van, 35-year-old Amy Jackson of Columbus, and her eight children, ranging from 2-years-old to 15-years-old were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

An eight-year-old child was taken by helicopter to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson and the remaining seven children were transported to Columbus Community Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 65-year-old Duane Seamann of Spalding, was not injured in the crash.

The accident remain under investigation.