SIOUX CITY EAST HIGH SCHOOL’S ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR HAS BEEN NAMED THE 2019 HIGH SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR BY THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF STUDENT COUNCILS.

KOCH ALSO SERVES AS ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL AT EAST, AND WAS NOMINATED BY THE STUDENT COUNCIL.

HE HAS SERVED THOSE POSITIONS AT THE SCHOOL SINCE 2007.

KOCH BEGAN HIS CAREER AS A TEACHER AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME OF SIOUX CITY.

HE WILL BE RECOGNIZED AT THE IOWA STUDENT LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE THIS FALL IN DES MOINES.