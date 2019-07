YOU CAN CHECK OUT THE FISH ACTIVITY IN A CORNER OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S CRYSTAL COVE.

THE CITY HAS INSTALLED AN UNDERWATER “FISH CAMERA” IN THE LAKE.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR GENE MAFFIT SAYS THERE ARE PLENTY OF DIFFERENT FISH TO VIEW:

OC………..DON’T KNOW THAT. :10

THE STATE OF NEBRASKA ALSO ANNUALLY STOCKS TROUT INTO CRYSTAL COVE.

YOU MAY CHECK OUT THE FISH-CAM THROUGH THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY YOU TUBE PAGE.

THERE’S A LINK TO THAT IN THE BOTTOM LEFT CORNER OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY WEBSITE.