TWO INJURED IN WEEKEND STABBING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

A WEEKEND DOMESTIC DISPUTE RESULTED IN TWO SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS BEING TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH CUT WOUNDS.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 3300 BLOCK OF SANTA FE COURT JUST AFTER 5AM SATURDAY FOR A REPORT OF A STABBING.

THEY FOUND TWO PEOPLE INJURED WITH CUTS FROM AN ALTERCATION.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIMS WERE TAKEN IN SEPARATE AMBULANCES TO THE HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE INCIDENT IS CONTINUING.