SATURDAY IN THE PARK CROWD RANKS AMONG BIGGEST EVER

ORGANIZERS SAY THIS WEEKENDS SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL HAD ONE OF THE BIGGEST CROWDS IN ITS 29 YEAR HISTORY.

CONCERT ORGANIZER DAVE BERNSTEIN ESTIMATES THE CROWD WAS BETWEEN 20 TO 25,000 ATTENDEES AT THE GRANDVIEW PARK BANDSHELL.

BERNSTEIN SAYS THAT WOULD MAKE IT ONE OF THE FIVE BIGGEST CROWDS IN FESTIVAL HISTORY.

FLO RIDA AND GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS DREW THE BIGGEST CROWDS AT THE BANDSHELL, AND MATISYAHU HEADLINED THE ABE STAGE NEAR THE PARK ENTRANCE.