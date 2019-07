FORMER WOODBURY COUNTY MAN DIES IN PRISON SYSTEM

A PRISON INMATE SERVING A FIVE-YEAR SENTENCE AFTER BEING CONVICTED IN WOODBURY COUNTY OF O-W-I HAS DIED.

IOWA CORRECTIONS AUTHORITIES SAY 59-YEAR-OLD LARRY GENE NUGENT DIED LATE SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITAL FROM NATURAL CAUSES DUE TO CHRONIC ILLNESS.

NUGENT HAD BEGUN SERVING HIS SENTENCE LAST SEPTEMBER 5TH.