SIOUX CITY POLICE CONFIRM THEY HAVE FOUND THE BODY OF AN ADULT MALE IN A WOODED AREA ON THE CITY’S EAST SIDE.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE AREA OF 14TH AND HELEN STREETS MONDAY AFTERNOON WHERE THE BODY WAS DISCOVERED ALONG A TRAIL IN THE NEARBY WOODS.

POLICE SAY THE BODY HAD APPARENTLY BEEN THERE FOR MORE THAN A DAY.

THEY SAY FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED IN THE DEATH OF THE MAN.

HIS IDENTITY HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE