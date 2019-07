BIG OX ENERGY TO REMAIN CLOSED AT LEAST 60 MORE DAYS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S BIG OX ENERGY WILL REMAIN SHUT DOWN FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT 60 DAYS FOLLOWING A HEARING IN LINCOLN, NEBRASKA MONDAY.

ATTORNEYS FOR BIG OX ENERGY AND THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AGREED THAT BIG OX WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL 60 DAYS TO SUBMIT INFORMATION TO THE HEARING OFFICER.

BRIAN MC MANUS OF THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY RELEASED A STATEMENT THAT BIG OX AND THE N-D-E-E AGREED THAT BIG OX WILL REMAIN SHUT DOWN UNTIL THE DECISION TO REVOKE OR CONTINUE THEIR PERMIT IS DETERMINED, AND THAT THE AGENCY HAS CONFIRMED THAT BIG OX HAS CLEANED UP DIGESTER SOLIDS THAT WERE ON SITE OUTSIDE OF THEIR BUILDING.

THE NEXT REVIEW HEARING WILL BE ON SEPTEMBER 9TH IN LINCOLN.

BIG OX CEASED PRODUCTION ON MAY 1ST IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AFTER THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY DECLINED TO RENEW THEIR WASTEWATER PERMIT.