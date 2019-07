THE STAGE IS SET FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

THE BANDSHELL STAGE IS READY AND GOOD WEATHER IS EXPECTED FOR THE 29TH ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

CONCERT ORGANIZER DAVE BERNSTEIN HAS A GREAT LINEUP FOR THE FREE MUSIC EVENT:

CON BRIO FOLLOWS AROUND 3:PM OR SO, AND TAKES US INTO THE EVENING HEADLINERS:

FIREWORKS FOLLOW AROUND 10;30PM.

BERNSTEIN REMINDS EVERYONE THAT STREET CONSTRUCTION AROUND THE PARK’S NEIGHBORHOOD MEANS YOU SHOULD TAKE THE SHUTTLE TO THE EVENT:

THERE’S PLENTY OF FOOD VENDORS AND A BEER GARDEN, SO BERNSTEIN REMINDS ATTENDEES TO NOT BRING FOOD AND BEVERAGES INTO THE PARK.