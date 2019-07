ROBO CALLS CAUSE SERVICE OUTAGES FOR VERIZON PHONE CUSTOMERS

BUSINESSES IN SIOUX CITY WHO ARE CUSTOMERS OF VERIZON ARE CONTINUING TO HAVE ISSUES WITH THEIR PHONE LINES.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY ALL OF THEIR NON-EMERGENCY LINES WENT DOWN AS OF 11:40 PM WEDNESDAY.

THAT INCLUDED THEIR RECORDS AND DISPATCH LINES.

THE 9-1-1 SERVICE HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED.

CALLS MADE TO CITY HALL THROUGH A VERIZON PHONE ARE ALSO NOT GETTING THROUGH.

THE NUMBERS TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AND ANIMAL CONTROL WERE ALSO DOWN.

SOME BUSINESSES IN SIOUX CITY ALSO HAVE REPORTED OUTAGES.

VERIZON SAYS THEIR SYSTEM HAS BEEN FLOODED BY ROBO CALLS THE LAST FEW DAYS FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA, AND THAT IS CAUSING THE PROBLEM.