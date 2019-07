MAURO HOPES TO CHALLENGE ERNST FOR U.S. SENATE SEAT

A DES MOINES BUSINESSMAN WHO HOPES TO REPLACE U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST ON CAPITOL HILL IS CAMPAIGNING IN SIOUXLAND THIS WEEKEND.

EDDIE MAURO IS SEEKING THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION TO CHALLENGE ERNST IN THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION:

MAURO SAYS OUR NATIONAL ECONOMY IS NOT AS STRONG AS REPUBLICANS SAY, AND THAT MANY IOWANS ARE LIVING ON THE FINANCIAL EDGE:

MAURO SAYS WHILE MANY PEOPLE MAY NOT KNOW HIM YET ON THIS SIDE OF THE STATE, HE IS VERY FAMILIAR WITH THE SIOUX CITY AREA:

HE IS A FORMER HEAD BASEBALL COACH AND ASSISTANT HIGH FOOTBALL COACH AND HAS BEEN C-E-O OF THE UNIVERSAL INSURANCE GROUP. SINCE 2000.

MAURO PREVIOUSLY RAN FOR THE U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3 SEAT IN 2018.

HE IS MARRIED WITH TWO CHILDREN.