KNIFE WIELDING SUSPECT SHOT IN CONFRONTATION WITH DES MOINES POLICE

Police in West Des Moines say a man was fatally shot by officers after confronting them with a weapon when the officers were called to a home on a domestic disturbance report.

26-year-old Jonathan Pingel died in the shooting that occurred about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say when officers entered the home, they found Pingel, who was armed with a hunting knife.

They say Pingel ignored commands to drop the knife, and advanced towards the two officers with the knife.

The officers each opened fire, striking the suspect.

Pingel died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The officers were not injured and have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Body cameras recorded the incident, which is being reviewed by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.