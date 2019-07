HARRIS PROPOSES HIGHER TEACHER PAY & MIDDLE CLASS TAX CUTS

U.S. SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS OF CALIFORNIA BROUGHT HER PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO SIOUX CITY FRIDAY MORNING.

THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE SPOKE TO OVER 300 PEOPLE AT A TOWN HALL MEETING AT THE NEW LIFE IN CHRIST CHURCH.

HARRIS DIDN’T MENTION PRESIDENT TRUMP BY NAME, BUT INSTEAD SAID THAT WE DIDN’T NEED TO TURN BACK THE CLOCK TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN:

OC……..WE’RE NOT GOING BACK. :27

HARRIS IS PROPOSING A CHANGE IN THE FEDERAL TAX CODE TO GIVE MIDDLE CLASS AMERICANS A BIG TAX CUT:

OC…….OR NOT. :18

SHE SAYS SHE WOULD FUND THAT CUT BY REPEALING PRESIDENT TRUMP’S TAX CUTS THAT HARRIS SAYS BENEFITS ONLY THE TOP ONE PER CENT OF AMERICANS AND BIG CORPORATIONS.

THE CALIFORNIA SENATOR ALSO PROPOSES BOOSTING TEACHER PAY IN EACH STATE:

OC………..$12,200 A YEAR. ;17

HARRIS ALSO SAYS SHE WILL ISSUE EXECUTIVE ORDERS ENACTING TOUGHER GUN LAWS, INCLUDING HAVING COMPREHENSIVE BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR GUN APPLICANTS AND BANNING IMPORTS OF ASSAULT WEAPONS.

HARRIS WAS ELECTED TO THE U.S. SENATE IN 2016.

SHE WAS INTRODUCED AT THE RALLY BY SIOUX CITY COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS.