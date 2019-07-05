CITY BOARD TO CONSIDER HOOKAH BAR PERMIT

Next Tuesday Sioux City’s Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing to consider a permit for a Hookah Bar to operate at 1923 Pierce Street.

A Hookah bar is a commercial establishment where people gather to smoke flavored tobacco from a hookah pipe.

There are currently at least three other establishments in the metro area where that takes place, with two in Sioux City and one in South Sioux.

The public hearing will be held at 4:30pm July 9th in the City Council Chambers on the 5th floor of City Hall.