ISSUES WITH SIOUX CITY POLICE NON-EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS

Due to technical issues phone calls made from the Verizon network are not connecting to non-emergency phone lines for Sioux City PD/Woodbury County AS OF 11:40PM WEDNESDAY.

This includes:

The non-emergency Police Department (Records)number (712) 279-6440

The non-emergency Dispatch number (712) 279-6960

The Woodbury County Jail (712) 279-6040

Animal Control Dispatch (712) 279-6170

If assistance is needed 911 is still connecting.

Otherwise please attempt to find a phone that is not on the Verizon network or a landline.

The issue is being addressed and will hopefully be resolved soon.