ISSUES WITH SIOUX CITY POLICE NON-EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS

Due to technical issues phone calls made from the Verizon network are not connecting to non-emergency phone lines for Sioux City PD/Woodbury County AS OF 11:40PM WEDNESDAY.
This includes:
The non-emergency Police Department (Records)number (712) 279-6440
The non-emergency Dispatch number (712) 279-6960
The Woodbury County Jail (712) 279-6040
Animal Control Dispatch (712) 279-6170
If assistance is needed 911 is still connecting.
Otherwise please attempt to find a phone that is not on the Verizon network or a landline.
The issue is being addressed and will hopefully be resolved soon.