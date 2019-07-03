YANKTON MAN DIES FROM MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT INJURIES

A Yankton, South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died from injuries sustained in a crash between a motorcycle and a car last Thursday afternoon in Yankton.

Authorities say 55-year-old James Schirmacher died after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by 16-year-old Abigail Newman, also of Yankton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Newman was westbound on Highway 50 and turned left onto Adkins Drive.

Her car collided with Schirmacher’s oncoming eastbound motorcycle.

Schirmacher, who was not wearing a helmet, died Sunday at a Sioux Falls hospital.

A patrol spokesman says charges are pending in the crash.