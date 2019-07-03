University of Iowa Football: Iowa Names 2019 Football Leadership Group

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa football program has named 18 student-athletes to the 2019 Leadership Group, announced by head coach Kirk Ferentz Tuesday.

All members of the group are seniors. The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year. Players are selected by a team vote.

The 2019 Hawkeye Leadership Group includes:

Drew Cook TE Senior Iowa City, Iowa

Wes Dvorak DB Senior Parkston, South Dakota

Amani Jones LB Senior Chicago, Illinios

Cedrick Lattimore DL Senior Redford, Michigan

John Milani DB Senior Iowa City, Iowa

Michael Ojemudia DB Senior Farmington Hills, Michigan

Landan Paulsen OL Senior Moville, Iowa

Levi Paulsen OL Senior Moville, Iowa

Colten Rastetter P Senior Guttenberg, Iowa

Brady Reiff DL Senior Parkston, South Dakota

Brady Ross FB Senior Humboldt, Iowa

Ryan Schmidt QB Senior Marion, Iowa

Nate Stanley QB Senior Menomonie, Wisconsin

Jackson Subbert LS Senior Williamsburg, Iowa

Nate Vejvoda LS Senior Homer Glen, Illinois

Kristian Welch LB Senior Iola, Wisconsin

Nate Wieting TE Senior Rockford, Illinois

Devonte Young DB Senior Waldorf, Maryland

The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio. For ticket information visit hawkeyesports.com/ footballgameday.