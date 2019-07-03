Home Sports JB's Sports Blog University of Iowa Football: Iowa Names 2019 Football Leadership Group

University of Iowa Football: Iowa Names 2019 Football Leadership Group

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa football program has named 18 student-athletes to the 2019 Leadership Group, announced by head coach Kirk Ferentz Tuesday.

All members of the group are seniors. The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year. Players are selected by a team vote.

The 2019 Hawkeye Leadership Group includes:

Drew Cook                         TE                          Senior                   Iowa City, Iowa

Wes Dvorak                       DB                         Senior                   Parkston, South Dakota

Amani Jones                      LB                          Senior                   Chicago, Illinios

Cedrick Lattimore            DL                         Senior                   Redford, Michigan

John Milani                        DB                         Senior                   Iowa City, Iowa

Michael Ojemudia            DB                         Senior                   Farmington Hills, Michigan

Landan Paulsen                 OL                         Senior                   Moville, Iowa

Levi Paulsen                       OL                         Senior                   Moville, Iowa

Colten Rastetter               P                            Senior                   Guttenberg, Iowa

Brady Reiff                         DL                         Senior                   Parkston, South Dakota

Brady Ross                         FB                          Senior                   Humboldt, Iowa

Ryan Schmidt                    QB                         Senior                   Marion, Iowa

Nate Stanley                      QB                         Senior                   Menomonie, Wisconsin

Jackson Subbert                LS                          Senior                   Williamsburg, Iowa

Nate Vejvoda                    LS                          Senior                   Homer Glen, Illinois

Kristian Welch                   LB                          Senior                   Iola, Wisconsin

Nate Wieting                     TE                          Senior                   Rockford, Illinois

Devonte Young                 DB                         Senior                   Waldorf, Maryland

 

The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio. For ticket information visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday

