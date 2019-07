SHOTS FIRED ALONG WEST 7TH SENDS MAN TO JAIL

A 28 YEAR OLD MAN WAS ARRESTED LAST NIGHT AFTER SHOTS WERE FIRED ALONG WEST 7TH STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO 923 WEST 7TH AND FOUND A MALE HAD ALLEGEDLY THREATENED ANOTHER MAN WITH A KNIFE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE MAN WHO WAS THREATENED RETRIEVED A GUN FROM HIS VEHICLE AND FIRED A SHOT IN THE DIRECTION OF THE KNIFE-WIELDING MAN, WHO FLED THE SCENE.

KENNETH CARVEL EVERETT WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $10-THOUSAND BOND.