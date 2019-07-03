ROCK VALLEY SENIOR HOUSING HOPES TO REBUILD AFTER FIRE

Residents who were preparing to move into a new senior living center in Rock Valley are trying to deal with the shock of a fire Tuesday that heavily damaged the facility.

Todd Van Tol, board president for the RiverView Ridge Senior Living Center, says this is hard for the community:

Van Tol says 14 of the 40 rooms had already had tenants.

The initial assessment was that the building was a total loss — but Van Tol says they will look at what is left.

The center was built to help with a shortage of assisted living options in Rock Valley and the nearby area.

Van Tol says the board will be meeting with its insurance company and hopes to see it rebuilt.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.