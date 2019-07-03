IT’S MARDI GRAS WEEKEND IN SIOUX CITY

Mardi Gras returns to Sioux City on Friday with the annual Big Parade and Mardi Gras Costume Festivale.

The Big Parade starts at 6pm at the east end of downtown on Iowa Street, heads west on 3rd, then south on Pierce, ending at the Tyson Events Center parking lot.

Thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowd that line the streets.

After that the Festivale and Masquerade Ball take place inside the Tyson with handmade costumes decorated with feathers, sequins, and, jewels, from Louisiana.

Entry into the Festivale is free.

The “Taste of Louisiana” Cajun meal may be purchased at the Festivale, with food service beginning at 6:30 and the costume gala beginning at 7:30.

There will also be live music with the Skyla Burrell Blues Band and the night wraps up with fireworks at 10:15pm.