FIREWORKS RULES IN EFFECT JULY 3RD & 4TH IN SIOUX CITY

MANY OF YOU ARE CELEBRATING AMERICA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY BY SHOOTING OFF FIRECRACKERS AND SKY ROCKETS.

LT. CHRIS GROVES OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE LEGAL FIREWORKS SEASON BEGAN WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

OC………$500 FINE. ;18

THE USE OF SKY LANTERNS IS COMPLETELY PROHIBITED IN SIOUX CITY.

NO PERSON UNDER 18 MAY POSSESS OR DISCHARGE FIREWORKS WITHOUT PARENTAL SUPERVISION.

IF YOU LIVE OUTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY, YOU SHOULD CHECK YOUR LOCAL TOWN OR COUNTY ORDINANCES REGARDING SETTING OFF FIREWORKS.