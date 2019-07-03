BUTTIGIEG TO HOLD SIOUX CITY TOWN HALL MEETING

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg will hold a town hall in Sioux City later today (Wednesday).

The Mayor of South Bend, Indiana will speak at a rally at North High School at 5pm.

Buttigieg is expected to announce a national service plan called “A New Call to Service”, which he hopes will build a network of one million National Service Members by the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence in 2026.

The plan would increase national service opportunities to 250,000 positions through the existing federal and AmeriCorps grantee organizations.

It would also develop new service corps including a Climate Corps, Community Health Corps, and Intergenerational Service Corps, which would be overseen by a new Chief Service Officer.

Photo by CBS News