ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF SIOUX CENTER 7 YEAR OLD GIRL

A Sioux Center girl has died after she was struck by a falling tree branch.

Family members say seven-year-old Mya Sneller was playing on a swing Tuesday morning when a branch broke off a tree and fell on her.

Authorities say Sneller was taken to the Sioux Center Health Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Funeral services for Mya Sneller have been scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 AM in the First Reformed Church of Sioux Center.

Sioux Center’s Memorial Funeral Home’s website has more details.