X’S GARCIA HEADED TO TAMPA BAY RAYS ORGANIZATION

The Sioux City Explorers have sold the American Association contract of RHP Jason Garcia to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Garcia leads the American Association with eight victories through his nine starts.

He also ranked fourth in the league with an ERA of 2.73 and his 56 innings ranked for fifth and his 51 strikeouts were third best.

He earned four quality starts, never once during the season failing to pitch at least five innings.

Through his 13 total starts with Sioux City, Garcia, tossed 85 innings, going 11-2 and held an ERA of 2.65.

He struck out 75 while walking just 33 and held opponents to a batting average of .228.

He allowed only more than three runs just twice in his nine starts of 2019.